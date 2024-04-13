Hot summer weather prevails today

Usually the hot summer weather starts raging in the Bengali month of Chaitra. This time is no different either. However the meteorological department has projected that the sun and heat will be a bit more intense today, Saturday, the last day of Chaitra.

The meteorological department stated in the forecast this morning, the mild to moderate heat wave that is sweeping over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions might intensify today.