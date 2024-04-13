Hot summer weather prevails today
Usually the hot summer weather starts raging in the Bengali month of Chaitra. This time is no different either. However the meteorological department has projected that the sun and heat will be a bit more intense today, Saturday, the last day of Chaitra.
The meteorological department stated in the forecast this morning, the mild to moderate heat wave that is sweeping over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions might intensify today.
Meteorologists say that the heat wave might spread over from six divisions to all eight divisions today. This heat wave will continue tomorrow, Sunday and the day after tomorrow, Monday as well.
There hasn’t been any rainfall anywhere across the country in the last 24 hours, rather a heat wave swept through six divisions. The temperature was the highest at 39 degree Celsius in Rangamati followed by 38.5 degree Celsius in Chattogram’s Sitakunda and then 38 degree Celcius in Patuakhali’s Khepupara.
Apart from that the mercury level rose to 37 degree Celsius in Cox’s Bazar, Feni and Sandwip in Chattogram division alongside Faridpur in Dhaka division. On Friday, the maximum temperature in Dhaka was recorded at 36.9 degree Celsius.
The meteorological department categorises the mercury level of 36 to 37.9 degree Celsius as mild heat wave while the temperature of 38 to 39.9 degree Celsius is labeled as moderate heat wave. In this context the meteorological department stated that the temperature may slightly increase today.
Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Hoque told Prothom Alo this morning, this trend of the heat wave has already been prevailing since the beginning of April. The heat wave that has been going on will continue for two more days. Then the heat wave might soothe a bit and then continue again.
Mentioning that the key reason behind the heat wave is the position of the sun, meteorologist AKM Nazmul Hoque said that the sun is positioned above the northern hemisphere or closer to the earth.
In addition to Bangladesh, this heat wave has also been sweeping over the south-western parts of India including West Bengal, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, he added.