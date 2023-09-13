Devise dev projects that can avail funding from $1bn climate fund: PM

While availing fund, the Sundarbans would get the highest priority, said the minister.

While giving approval to a road rehabilitation project, Mannan said the PM asked the concerned ministry officials and engineers to build more bridges and culverts in the low lying areas and haors where the pressure of water is immense in order to ensure smooth flow of water.

Sheikh Hasina also directed the officials and engineers to remain cautious again on the designs and height of the infrastructures like bridges so that there is no need to demolish any structure after construction to save wastage of public fund.

Mannan said that the PM asked the ministry of LGRD and WASAs to take necessary steps to gradually come to recovery stage in their operations after coordinating with the production and distribution cost.

She stressed on creating massive public awareness to save misuse of water.