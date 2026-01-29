Winter’s duration shortens, concerns arise

There is a saying that “even tigers flee from the cold of Magh.” It is now the month of Magh. But where is that bone-chilling cold that made tigers flee? Recalling the recent past, one might say: just a short while ago, there was biting cold from the end of December. Yes, there was winter indeed. But how many days did it last?

No, winter is no longer lasting. That is what retired schoolteacher Zahidul Islam (71), a resident of the Old Market area of Tetulia upazila town in Panchagarh—the northernmost region of the country—believes. In this region, winter used to arrive earlier and stay longer. The severe cold of this area is widely known. But this time, the duration of such cold was shorter.

Zahidul Islam says, “There was a time when we saw winter-like conditions starting from mid-Ashwin. And the biting cold would last until mid-Falgun. On 21 February, we used to go to the Shaheed Minar wrapped in warm clothes to pay tributes. During Poush and Magh, fog and cold made it difficult to even step outside. But now, in Magh itself, it feels like winter has already begun to leave.”

Bangladesh is a hot country. Now the nature of heat is changing—it is no longer just about a few weeks of heat waves. The duration of heat is increasing, and nighttime temperatures are not dropping. And winter—which was once known for “fog and cold waves”—is gradually becoming shorter. If this trend continues, by the end of the century winter may be greatly reduced. Where on average there used to be 8 to 10 cold waves, there may be only two to four. The number of winter days may decline. Bangladesh faces the risk of adverse impacts on agriculture, health, and various other sectors.

According to a recent joint research-based report titled The Future Climate of Bangladesh by the Norwegian Meteorological Institute and scientists from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the trend of shrinking winter duration will intensify further in the future. This two-year-long research presents scenarios for the periods 2041–2070 and 2071–2100. The report was published in December last year.

Based on this research, two of the most sensitive aspects of Bangladesh’s future climate—rising temperature and declining winter—have been presented in detail. It also shows which regions will experience more heat, where winter will decline most rapidly, and which districts may almost lose “cold waves.”