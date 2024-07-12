Disaster-hit nations call for climate aid

Countries on the frontlines of climate change have warned they cannot wait another year for long-sought aid to recover from disasters as floods and hurricanes wreak havoc across the globe.

The appeal came during a meeting of the "loss and damage" fund that concluded Friday amid concerns it is unlikely to be able to approve climate aid until 2025.

"We cannot wait until the end of 2025 for the first funds to get out the door," Adao Soares Barbosa, a board member from East Timor and a long-standing negotiator for the world's poorest nations, told AFP.

"Loss and damage isn't waiting for us."

Nearly 200 nations agreed at the UN COP28 summit last November to launch a fund responsible for distributing aid to developing countries to rebuild in the wake of climate disasters.

That historic moment has given way to complex negotiations to finalise the fund's design, which some countries worry will not move at a pace or scale that matches the tempo of extreme-weather disasters afflicting their people.