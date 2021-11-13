COP26 talks stumble on climate cash 'cliffhanger'

Sleep-deprived COP26 negotiators on Saturday struggled to bridge deep divisions holding up an ambitious deal to deliver the emissions cuts needed to avert the accelerating disaster of climate change.

A new draft text released by the Glasgow summit's UK presidency urged nations to accelerate efforts to phase-out of unfiltered coal and "inefficient" fossil fuel subsidies.

Large emitters such as China, Saudi Arabia and Russia had tried to remove the mention of polluting fuels, according to delegates.