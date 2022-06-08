Crabs get crushed under wheels of beach bikes in Cox’s Bazar

“Beach Bikes” roaming in the 120-kilometre-long sea beach in Cox’s Bazar are crushing hundreds of crabs and ruining their habitats under its wheels.

The sea beach in Cox’s Bazar is an Ecologically Critical Area (ECA). The government has banned all vehicles in the sea shores. But beach bikes are still very much active in all major beaches in the town.

In a recent visit to the Sugandha point in the afternoon, the correspondent saw 10-12 beach bikes running to and fro in the beach. Another 10-15 bikes were sitting idle on the sands. Similar scenes were seen to its north in the Seagull and Laboni points as 10-12 bikes were also operating there.