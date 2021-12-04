Cyclone ‘Jawad’ brewing in Bay of Bengal

It is likely to move further in a north-northwesterly direction, the weather department said.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 54 kms of the cyclone centre is about 62 kmph rising to 88 kmph in gusts or squalls. Sea will remain very rough near the cyclone centre, according to the weather bulletin.

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra in Bangladesh have been advised to hoist at the mast local cautionary signal two to alert vessels of the impending storm.