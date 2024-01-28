Cold wave sweeps over 28 districts, temperature falls to 5.5°C in 2 districts

Mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over 28 districts including two divisions, the meteorological department said at around 8:30am on Sunday.

The cold wave is sweeping over 16 districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions. Besides, the cold wave affected 12 more districts--Gopalganj, Madaripur, Manikganj, Moulvibazar, Satkhira, Jashore, Kushtia, Barishal, Chuadanga, Tangail, Cumilla and Patuakhali.

Meanwhile, the lowest temperature has been recorded at 5.5 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur and Tentulia of Panchagarh on Sunday morning.