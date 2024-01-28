Cold wave sweeps over 28 districts, temperature falls to 5.5°C in 2 districts
Mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over 28 districts including two divisions, the meteorological department said at around 8:30am on Sunday.
The cold wave is sweeping over 16 districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions. Besides, the cold wave affected 12 more districts--Gopalganj, Madaripur, Manikganj, Moulvibazar, Satkhira, Jashore, Kushtia, Barishal, Chuadanga, Tangail, Cumilla and Patuakhali.
Meanwhile, the lowest temperature has been recorded at 5.5 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur and Tentulia of Panchagarh on Sunday morning.
In the capital today, the lowest temperature has decreased from the previous day.
Meteorological department sources said the temperature may increase tomorrow.
The lowest temperature has been recorded at 12 degrees Celsius in the capital today. The temperature was 13 degrees Celsius yesterday.
The lowest temperature in the country on Saturday was recorded at 7.2 degrees Celcius in Tentulia of Panchagarh.
A mild cold wave is called when the mercury lies between 8-10 degrees Celsius. A moderate cold wave takes place when temperature lies between 6-8 degrees Celsius and a severe cold wave occurs when the mercury falls to 4-6 degrees Celsius.
According to the indicators, a severe cold wave is sweeping over Panchagarh and Dinajpur. But the meteorological department is not calculating this as a severe cold wave.
About the matter, the meteorologist of the meteorological department, Md Bazlur Rashid said, "If the temperature remains below 6 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days, then it is called a severe cold wave. But our forecast predicts the temperature will go up tomorrow. So it is not being called a severe cold at the moment."