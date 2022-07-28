Ecosystem being destroyed fast in five cities

In the past three decades, the rate of destruction of ecosystem in five largest cities of the country has accelerated fast.

Water bodies and forestlands in these cities have been destroyed along with biodiversity.

Owing to this, residents of these cities have been deprived of services worth around Tk 600 billion from 1991 to 2021. This information surfaced in a research done on Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet cities.

Nine researchers from UK’s Oxford University, Australia’s Newcastle University, Curtin University, Canada’s Calgary University, Chattogram University, Chattogram University of Engineering and Technology and Noakhali University of Science and Technology conducted this research. The research got published in the international science journal Ecological Informatics in the beginning of the current month.