Endangered masked finfoot of the Sundarbans

The masked finfoot of the Sundarbans is a big attraction for birdwatchers. I have to go to the Sundarbans on research every year. Last monsoon, I traveled a long way from Chandpai range in Sundarbans to Sharankhola in a hope to see the bird. I could see it only once in six days and could not take any picture of the rare bird.

There is a common perception that other than the Royal Bengal Tiger there is no other endangered species in the Sundarbans. But there are several other rare species in the mangrove forest. One of them is the masked finfoot. Researchers estimate that there are only about 500 masked finfoot in the world. The largest number of them is found in the Sundarbans. Though the forest used to be a safe haven for the birds, the population is declining at an alarming rate each year.