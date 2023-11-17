Deep depression over bay intensifies into Cyclonic Storm ‘Midhili’ 

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclonic Storm “Midhili”.

“The deep depression over northwest bay and adjoining area moved north-northeastwards further and intensified into Cyclonic Storm “Midhili” over the same area” said the special bulletin by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

The cyclonic storm was centred at 6:00am Friday about 470 kms west-southwest of Chattogram port, 445 kms west-southwest of Coxs' Bazer port, 330 kms southwest of Mongla port and 330 kms southwest of Payra port.