Ethiopia kicks off drive to plant 6b trees in a year

As officials work to identify a new date, Abiy called on Ethiopians to overcome ethnic, regional and religious differences and unite for the planting season which typically lasts until October.

"A seedling is not related to politics. Because, in politics, as a country that will hold an election within less than one month, we will campaign for a month," Abiy told a meeting that brought together regional leaders and cabinet ministers.

"But the Green Legacy project that we start today will continue until September and October. After the election it will continue on, not only for the government but also for citizens."

At Tuesday's launch, in a meeting hall filled with freshly watered seedlings, agriculture minister Omar Husen said more than 10 billion trees were planted in the first two years of the “Green Legacy” effort.

The goal is to hit 20 billion by the end of next year.

This year the government also plans to send one billion seedlings to neighbouring countries.