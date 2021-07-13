European Commission sets stage for battle over emissions cuts

The European Commission will unveil on Wednesday a vast package of draft green legislation designed to govern a faster transition to a low carbon economy.

A dozen legal texts–already under attack from political interests, industry lobbies and environmentalists –will seek to ensure emissions are cut by 55 per cent over 1990 levels by 2030.

Behind the ‘Green Deal’ and ‘Fit for 55’ slogans there are eye-catching pledges, such as the expected decision to ban the sales of new petrol-driven cars from 2035.

Perhaps even more importantly, the Commission will seek to reform the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), a carbon market in which industry trade their pollution quotas.