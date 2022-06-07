Everyone has to work for environment protection

The environment of the capital is steadily growing unbearable due to encroachment and pollution. In fact, the entire country has fallen victim to air pollution. The rivers are facing similar problems.

The overall environment of Earth, the only Earth, consists of the air, soil and water. Everyone has to work in unison from their respective positions for environmental protection to keep the Earth habitable.

These observations were made by speakers at a discussion held on the occasion of Environment Day at the Prothom Alo office on Thursday. Mobile operator company Grameenphone and Prothom Alo jointly organised the event.