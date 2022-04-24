Forest department bars, work begins after minister issues DO letter

The tender of the work was floated following a DO (demi official) letter by Environment, Forest and Climate Change minister Md Shahab Uddin, also an MP of Moulvibazar-1 (Barlekha and Juri upazilas) constituency.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, LGED’s Moulvibazar office executive engineer Azim Uddin Sardar said after the objections of the Forest Department, upazila engineer talked to the Environment, Forest and Climate Change affairs minister about this. The construction has begun as per the advice of the minister.

A visit to the area on Saturday found that a section of around 200 metres of the previously existing mud road has been dug up with an excavator. A large pile of brick is there at a side. Local people said the work has begun 2-3 days ago.

Some forest villager families reside in that part of the reserved forest. Some of them said it will be a great help for them if the road is carpeted.