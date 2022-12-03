How bringing back lost species revives ecosystems

The story of the American buffalo -- also known as bison -- is inextricably linked to the dark history of the early United States.

From an estimated 30 million, their number plummeted to just hundreds by the late 19th century as the US government sought to wipe out plains tribe Indians whose way of life depended on the animal.

"It was an intentional genocide to remove the buffalo, to the remove the Indians and force them onto reservations," Cody Considine of The Nature Conservancy (TNC) told AFP.

Buffalo, he explained, are an integral part of TNC's efforts to re-establish prairies in the Nachusa Grasslands of Illinois.

The buffalo, who were introduced there in 2014 and now number around a hundred, favor eating grass over flowering plants and legumes, which in turn allows a variety of birds, insects and amphibians to flourish.

"Some of these species without that grazing simply just disappear off the landscape due to the high competition of the grasses," added Considine.

As they forage, bisons' hooves kick up and aerate the soil, further aiding in plant growth as well as seed dispersion.

TNC currently manages some 6,500 buffalo, and is creating a pilot program with tribal partners that involves transferring excess animals to Indigenous communities, as part of broader efforts to revive America's national mammal.

Some 20,000 buffalo are now thought to roam in "conservation herds," though none are truly free roaming, added Considine.