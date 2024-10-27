Saint Martin threatened by unrestricted tourism

The only coral island of the country, Saint Martin is faced with at least 20 different types of dangers. These risk factors have been created in the last two decades. The soil, water and air are turning toxic on this island that is almost 3,500 years old.

Because of these dangers created from uncontrolled tourism, the temperature on this island is remaining at least 3 degrees Celsius higher than that in other parts of the country.

These findings came up in a research that was published in a scientific journal named ‘Environmental Advance’ on 15 April.

The study stated that a lot of dangers including high temperatures, increase in salinity, deforestation, pollution, rise in the sea level, destruction of turtle’s abode, use of plastic, crisis of fresh water, sea erosion from tidal waves have arisen from the tourism.

Though the local population on the island is 10,000 several hundred thousand people stay there all round the year.

For the last two months, a new trouble has appeared on the island. There’s has been an infestation of highly harmful white flies there. These flies are destroying the forests on the island. Historically, there were more than a hundred species of trees.