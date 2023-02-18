12 South African cheetahs arrive for India re-wilding

Twelve South African cheetahs arrived in India on Saturday as part of an ambitious project to reintroduce the spotted cats in the south Asian country.

The big cats landed in their new country aboard an Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft, the second batch to arrive following another eight cheetahs transferred from Namibia last year.

The latest arrival is part of an agreement signed by South Africa in January to transfer more than 100 cheetahs to India over the next decade.

Their resettlement "provides space for the expansion of the cheetah within its historical range", India's environment ministry said Saturday.