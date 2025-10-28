Cyclone ‘Montha’ intensifies into severe storm, when will Bangladesh brace for its impact?
The cyclonic storm ‘Montha’, formed over the Bay of Bengal, has now intensified into a severe cyclonic storm.
It is likely to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast of India on Tuesday evening or night, according to a special weather bulletin issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Monday afternoon.
Meteorologists have also given forecasts about when and how much rainfall may occur in Bangladesh due to its impact.
BMD weather bulletin said the severe cyclonic storm ‘Montha’ over Westcentral Bay of Bengal & adjoining area moved further north-northwestwards and now lies over the same area and was centered at 12 noon today, Tuesday about 1265 kms southwest of Chattogram port, 1230 kms southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 1105 kms southwest of Mongla port and 1125 kms southwest of Payra port.
It is likely to move north-northwestwards further and cross Andhra Pradesh coast of India around evening/night of today, Monday.
Maximum sustained wind speed within 64 kms of the severe cyclone centre is about 90 kph rising to 110 kph in gusts/squalls. Sea will remain high near the severe cyclone centre.
Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted distant warning signal No. 2. All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea, it added.
Meteorologist Md Bazlur Rashid of the BMD told Prothom Alo today, Tuesday that the extent of the cyclone’s impact on Bangladesh will become clear once it makes landfall. “By impact, I mean rainfall,” he said.
So far, it seems there will not be much rain in the country today due to its influence. If it rains, it will be light. Rainfall is more likely along the coastal and other regions of Bangladesh tomorrow, Wednesday. However, rainfall may increase on Thursday and Friday, he added.
Bazlur Rashid added, “The entire situation depends on how the cyclone behaves after making landfall. Only then will its trajectory be understood.”
The cyclone was named ‘Montha’ by Thailand, meaning ‘fragrant flower’.