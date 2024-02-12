Why are great animal migrations collapsing?

We know now that birds undertake incredible odysseys across the planet to avoid cold winters, and to find abundant food and shelter.

Every year, birds such as the white stork fly more than 10,000 kilometers (6,200 miles) south for the winter, only to make the return journey in time to catch spring. Some birds, such as the bar-headed goose fly high over the Himalayas on their migrations, while Arctic Terns travel pole to pole in search of an endless summer.

It’s not just birds. Species of fish, mammals, insects and reptiles all undertake long-distance expeditions.

The European eel can travel about 10,000 km over two years to reach its breeding grounds near the Bahamas. Gray whales summer in the cold northern Pacific before traveling to the coasts of California and Mexico. And herds of over one million wildebeest migrate hundreds of kilometers during the dry season in search of water in the Serengeti of Kenya and Tanzania.

