EU wrangles over negotiating stance for COP28 climate summit

EU countries' climate ministers meet on Monday to decide the bloc's negotiating position for this year's COP28 summit but they are still split over some key issues, such as how hard to push for a global deal to phase out fossil fuels.

The European Union is typically one of the most ambitious negotiators at the annual United Nations climate talks, where nearly 200 countries negotiate efforts to fight global warming.

A central decision will be whether countries at the COP, which begins on 30 November in Dubai, agree for the first time to phase out fossil fuels. Burning coal, oil and gas produces greenhouse gases that are the main cause of climate change.