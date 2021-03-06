Govt organisations silent on air pollution

The department of environment is in the charge of monitoring the emission of black smoke. And it is the responsiblity of Bangladesh Road Transport Association (BRTA) to conduct fitness tests.

However the BRTA authorities do not have any facility to measure the pollution caused by the black smoke emitted from vehicles. Despite having environmental circles, the two city corporations do not have any activity regarding this. Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) does not have any facility to measure the pollution by black smoke either.

Md Shahabuddin was waiting for a bus at the College Gate bus stand of Shyamoli on 28 February with his wife and daughter. He had come to Suhrawardy hospital for treatment. Shahabuddin said, “I have seen black smoke emitting from a lot of cars. I do not know how dangerous it is. Somebody must take the responsibility to monitor this.”

According to the data of BRTA, the number of registered vehicles in Dhaka city is over 1.6 million (16,52,323). There are 46,050 buses and mini-buses, 74,330 trucks and 809,189 motorcycles among these registered vehicles. In the past few days it was seen that black smoke was emitted more from the unfit buses on roads of the capital. The trucks which move at night are also major sources of black smoke emission.

Khandokar Enayet Ullah, general secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan Bus Owners’ Association, told Prothom Alo that meetings have been held with the transport owners to stop black smoke emission and letters have been sent in this regard. If any bus owner plies unfit vehicles on roads, the government agencies may take action against them.