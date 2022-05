Heavy rainfall is likely in three divisions as severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ over Westcentral Bay and adjoining Southeast Bay moved Northwestwards, said a weather bulletin of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Monday.

“Moderately heavy (23-43mm) to very heavy (88mm or more) rainfall is likely to occur at places over Khulna, Chattogram and Barishal divisions during next 24 hours commencing at 9:00am on Monday,” said the bulletin.