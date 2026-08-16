Reducing use of microplastics for a cleaner, healthier, and resilient planet

Microplastics are plastic particles measuring less than 5 millimeters in diameter. According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), they are generally classified into two categories: primary microplastics and secondary microplastics.

Primary microplastics are intentionally manufactured in microscopic sizes for industrial or scientific purposes. They are used in laboratory research, industrial abrasives, certain medical technologies, and specialized manufacturing processes. In the past, tiny plastic beads known as microbeads were commonly added to facial cleansers, toothpaste, and cosmetic products, although many countries have now restricted or banned their use due to environmental concerns.

Secondary microplastics are formed through the fragmentation of larger plastic products such as bottles, shopping bags, fishing nets, food packaging, and disposable containers. Exposure to sunlight, ultraviolet radiation, heat, wind, ocean waves, and physical abrasion gradually breaks larger plastic objects into increasingly smaller particles. Unlike natural materials, plastics do not biodegrade completely; instead, they continue fragmenting into smaller and smaller pieces, allowing them to persist in the environment for hundreds of years.