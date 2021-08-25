How did Argentine animals reach Bangladesh?

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) rescued seven little-known animals along Tushkhali border of Satkhira’s Kolaroa upazila five months ago as these animals were being smuggled to India.

Since these stocky animals have deer-like eyes and rabbit-like ears, the BGB thought it might be wild hares. But when the BGB handed over these animals to the forest department, they then learned these animals were, in fact, Patagonian mara native to Argentina.