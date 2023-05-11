Cyclone Mocha likely to strengthen into severe cyclone tomorrow: BMD

Cyclone Mocha is expected to intensify into a severe cyclone by midnight and further strengthen into a very severe cyclone tomorrow, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) director Md Azizur Rahman.

"Country's coastal areas are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds after 13 May as a result of Cyclone Mocha," said Azizur Rahman while speaking at a press conference at his office in the city this afternoon.

As a precautionary measure, the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been advised to hoist distant warning signal number 2.