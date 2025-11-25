Air pollution: ‘Highly unhealthy’ air in Dhaka today, steps for protection

Dhaka ranked second on the list of the world’s most polluted cities yesterday, Monday. This morning, Tuesday, its position has shifted slightly, placing it fourth.

However, that severe pollution has not improved. Today, Tuesday Dhaka’s air quality is categorised as ‘highly unhealthy’. At this time yesterday, Monday, the air quality was similarly very unhealthy.

At around 8:15 this morning, Dhaka’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was 208. When the AQI exceeds 200, it is considered highly unhealthy and above 300 is deemed hazardous.

At this time yesterday, Monday, Dhaka’s AQI was 225. Today, Tuesday five areas of Dhaka are experiencing even worse air quality.