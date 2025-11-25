Air pollution: ‘Highly unhealthy’ air in Dhaka today, steps for protection
Dhaka ranked second on the list of the world’s most polluted cities yesterday, Monday. This morning, Tuesday, its position has shifted slightly, placing it fourth.
However, that severe pollution has not improved. Today, Tuesday Dhaka’s air quality is categorised as ‘highly unhealthy’. At this time yesterday, Monday, the air quality was similarly very unhealthy.
At around 8:15 this morning, Dhaka’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was 208. When the AQI exceeds 200, it is considered highly unhealthy and above 300 is deemed hazardous.
At this time yesterday, Monday, Dhaka’s AQI was 225. Today, Tuesday five areas of Dhaka are experiencing even worse air quality.
This situation has been highlighted by IQAir, a Switzerland-based organisation that regularly reports on air pollution levels. The real-time air quality index it provides informs and alerts the public about how clean or polluted the air is in any particular city.
Among 127 cities across the world today, Tuesday, India’s capital New Delhi ranks first in air pollution, with an AQI of 369. India’s Kolkata and Pakistan’s Lahore are in second and third positions respectively, both recording an AQI of 226.
5 most polluted areas in the city
The five locations in the city where the air is currently highly unhealthy are: Eastern Housing (255), South Pallabi (243), Kalyanpur (221), Bay’s Edge Water (213) and Becharam Deuri (207).
For over a week, Dhaka has consistently remained near the top of the list of the world’s most polluted cities. The air in Dhaka has been showing highly unhealthy levels almost every day.
Precautionary measures
Air pollution is harmful to everyone. The main component of Dhaka’s air pollution is the fine particulate matter known as PM2.5. Sources of this pollution include dust, smoke from vehicles or industrial factories and fumes from burning waste.
These particles enter the lungs through breathing and can cause respiratory distress, asthma and various other serious health conditions.
IQAir’s advisory includes several safety recommendations for city residents. One of the key instructions is that everyone must wear a mask when going outdoors. Outdoor exercise should be minimised as much as possible and windows should be kept closed at home.