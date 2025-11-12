Air pollution in 9 areas of Dhaka severe today, how to stay protected
Dhaka ranked third among 127 cities worldwide in terms of air pollution this morning (Wednesday). The city stood in fourth place yesterday, Tuesday.
At around 8:30 am today, Dhaka’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 233, a level considered very unhealthy. At the same time yesterday, Tuesday the AQI was 221.
Currently, the pollution situation in nine areas of the city is particularly severe. Anyone visiting these areas should wear a mask and follow several essential precautions.
The data has been reported by IQAir, a Switzerland-based organisation that regularly monitors air quality worldwide. Its live air quality index provides real-time information on how clean or polluted the air is in specific cities, thereby raising public awareness and issuing alerts when necessary.
As of today, India's Delhi remains the most polluted city in the world with a score of 798, followed by Lahore, Pakistan with 264 and Dhaka, Bangladesh in third place.
Air quality in Dhaka and other regions of Bangladesh has been deteriorating steadily. On certain days, cities outside the capital even surpass Dhaka in terms of pollution levels.
9 areas in Dhaka with the highest pollution levels
The nine locations in the capital have recorded alarmingly poor air quality today, Wednesday. Those are – icddr,b campus, Mohakhali with AQI 267, Eastern housing, Mirpur (AQI 260), south Pallabi (AQI 248), Becharam Deuri (AQI 233), Kalyanpur (AQI 233), Bay’s Edgewater, Gulshan (AQI 230), Grace International School (AQI 202), Goran (AQI 195), Pirerbag rail line (AQI 180).
Precautionary measures
The overall air quality in Dhaka is currently poor. Given today, Wednesday’s pollution level, everyone should take the following safety measures: always wear a mask when going outdoors, avoid outdoor exercise or physical activities in open areas and keep windows closed to prevent polluted air from entering indoor spaces.