Air pollution in 9 areas of Dhaka severe today, how to stay protected

Dhaka ranked third among 127 cities worldwide in terms of air pollution this morning (Wednesday). The city stood in fourth place yesterday, Tuesday.

At around 8:30 am today, Dhaka’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 233, a level considered very unhealthy. At the same time yesterday, Tuesday the AQI was 221.

Currently, the pollution situation in nine areas of the city is particularly severe. Anyone visiting these areas should wear a mask and follow several essential precautions.