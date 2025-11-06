Dhaka’s air heavily polluted, surpassed by another divisional city

There has been no rainfall for the past two days and Dhaka’s air quality bears clear evidence of that. As of Thursday morning, Dhaka ranked 8th among 126 cities worldwide in terms of air pollution.

According to IQAir, Dhaka’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) at around 8:30 am was 177. The AQI was 112 at roughly the same time on Wednesday. This level of air quality is considered unhealthy for humans.

However, one divisional city in the country recorded an even worse air quality than Dhaka today, Thursday, which is Khulna. The AQI there was measured at 229, which falls under the category of “very unhealthy.”