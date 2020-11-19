IDCOL gets US$ 256.5m from Green Climate Fund

IDCOL, as the Direct Access Entity (DAE) of Green Climate Fund (GCF), received approval of its first funding proposal for the programme titled “Promoting private sector investment through large scale adoption of energy saving technologies and equipment for Textile and Readymade Garment (RMG) sectors of Bangladesh”, reports.

The programme was approved in GCF Board Meeting-B.27 held on 10th November, 2020, a press release said Wednesday.

This is the first concessional GCF credit line for Bangladesh, as well as the first private sector financing of GCF in the country. So far, it is also the largest approved funding proposal for any Direct Access Entity (DAE) of GCF, accredited globally.

Congratulating IDCOL personnel on its success, chairman of the IDCOL board of directors and the National Designated Authority (NDA) of Bangladesh in GCF Fatima Yasmin expected IDCOL to be a national role model for developing climate change responsive commercial projects in the country.

She urged DAEs, Multilateral Implementing Entities (MIEs), and concerned ministries and divisions to explore the opportunities offered by GCF.