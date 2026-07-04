Who is shooting the elephants in reserved forests?

It was the dead of night on 11 June 2023. Hasina Begum was suddenly awaked by the sound of gunshots echoing through the deep forest. Armed with a flashlight, she stepped out to find an elephant groaning beneath a jackfruit tree in a corner of her yard. Blood was streaming from its head. Moments later, the animal collapsed. Its groans grew faint and by the next day, it was dead.

Standing at her homestead beside the Khutakhali forest in Cox's Bazar, 35-year-old Hasina Begum said that elephant herds often descend upon nearby mango orchards at night. This particular elephant died after being shot during such an encounter. According to her, five or six similar incidents have occurred in the area over the past few years.

When asked if she knew who was responsible for shooting the elephants, Hasina avoided a direct answer. However, the answer came from Abdul Hamid, a resident of another village bordering the Khutakhali forest.