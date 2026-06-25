Road through elephant corridor in forest: Project advanced without informing Forest Department

Khutakhali Bazar is at the left side of the Chakaria section of Chattogram–Cox’s Bazar highway. From this market, a road heading east extends about one and a half to two kilometres to reach Madhushia Garjan Forest. As one enters the forest, rows of tall garjan trees come into view. A quiet forest stretch is cut through by the Khutakhali canal. Along the narrow walking path inside the forest, elephant footprints are scattered, and in places, even dung is visible. All these signs indicate that elephants still move through this route.

Through this very forest land, the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) has taken up a project to construct a road of about five kilometres. Nearly half of the work has already been completed without securing approval from the Forest Department. Now, a no objection certificate (NOC) from the Bangladesh Forest Department (BFD) has been sought at the mid-stage of the project.

Experts warn that if the road is constructed inside the forest, it will disrupt elephant movement and increase human–elephant conflict. At the same time, the ancient Madhushia Garjan Forest will also come under serious threat.