Elephants hunted for meat: Evidence found in Sangu-Matamuhuri forest

For the first time, a group of researchers have found evidence that elephants are being hunted in Bangladesh not only for their tusks but for their meat as well.

The team of four researchers recently discovered a site for hunting elephants for meat in the Sangu-Matamuhuri reserve forest, located in the hilly region bordering Myanmar. The forest is also home to the Sangu Wildlife Sanctuary.

The team conducted its research in April this year, and their findings were published on 16 October by Cambridge University Press.

Speaking about this newfound information, elephant expert and professor of zoology at Jahangirnagar University MA Aziz said that the discovery is not unnatural at all. He noted that he had already heard of elephants being hunted for meat before.