Maritime ports asked to hoist signal 3
The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been instructed to lower distant cautionary signal-1 and instead hoist local cautionary signal-3 as the deep depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal has intensified as it continues its northward trajectory.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in its special weather bulletin at 12:00pm.
As per latest updates at noon, the deep depression was about 500 km southwest of Chattogram port, 435 km southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 475 km south of Mongla port, and 425 km south of Payra port.
Under its influence, maritime ports, the North Bay, and adjacent coastal areas may experience squally weather conditions, said the bulletin.
All fishing boats and trawlers operating in the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to seek immediate shelter to avoid the hazardous conditions.