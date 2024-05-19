Rain likely at many places in Dhaka, five other divisions: BMD

Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Sunday revealed this in its weather forecast for 72 hours.

Day temperature may fall by 1 or 2 degrees Celsius over eastern part and it may remain nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country. Night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

Meanwhile, a mild heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Gopalgonj, Rajshahi, Noakhali, Cox’s Bazar, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jashore, Satkhira, Patuakhali and Bhola and this may abate.