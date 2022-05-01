Impawsible! Canadians spot polar bear wandering south

A polar bear was spotted Saturday in the Quebec region of Canada, prompting wildlife officials to warn residents of a small town stunned by this very rare appearance.

The bear—whose species has become a symbol of the dangers of global warming—was seen in the morning hours in Madeleine-Centre in the Gaspesia region, a peninsula along the south bank of the Saint Lawrence River, witnesses said.

As of Saturday afternoon, officials were still trying to find the animal.