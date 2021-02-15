Italy gets green superministry as Draghi eyes EU funds

Prime minister Mario Draghi has put climate change at the heart of his plans to run Italy by creating a superministry to ensure a transition to green energy drives recovery and makes full use of European Union funds.

Draghi's first job will be to redraft Italy's Recovery Plan, which must be handed to the European Commission by April to tap more than 200 billion euros ($240 billion) of funds needed to revive the recession-hit economy.

Under an EU agreement, 37 per cent of this money must be dedicated to the transition to a low carbon economy.

The former European Central Bank chief, who took office on Saturday as the head of a unity government created to steer Italy out of the coronavirus crisis and economic slump, has picked physicist Roberto Cingolani to head a new ecology transition ministry.

"Ours will be an ecological government," Draghi told his first cabinet meeting on Saturday.

In his role, Cingolani will take over energy matters previously shared with other ministries and combine them with the environment portfolio.