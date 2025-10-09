Bangladesh wetlands: Home to 170,000 colonial water birds facing ecological threats

Bangladesh's northern and northeastern wetlands are home to more than 170,000 colonial waterbirds, highlighting the country's rich biodiversity.

Yet, this thriving population is increasingly under pressure from human activity and environmental degradation.

A recent study published in the in August 2025 provides the first comprehensive survey of colonial waterbirds in the region.

Titled "Population Estimation, Species Composition, Colony Characteristics, and Spatial Distribution of Colonial Waterbirds in North and North-Eastern Bangladesh," the research documents population patterns, species diversity, and conservation challenges faced by these birds.

The study was conducted by researchers from the Department of Zoology at Jahangirnagar University and the Bangladesh Wildlife Center, with support from the Bangladesh Forest Department.

The team included Allama Shibli Sadik, Ashis Kumar Datta, Md Kamrul Hasan, Rima Akter, Mehedi Hasan Khan, and Professor M. Monirul H. Khan, who served as the senior author.