Rain likely in Dhaka today

There has been rainfall in three parts of the country. Besides, nor'westers swept over the Sylhet, Mymensingh and Chattogram divisions.
Dhaka may see gusty winds and light rain on Friday. Rain and gusty winds may continue till Sunday in most parts of the country.
The meteorological department predicts rain and nor’westers across the country on Saturday. Therefore the heat wave that has been sweeping across the country since 2 April may come to an end. However, the heat wave is likely to continue in more than half of the country, including Khulna, Barishal and Dhaka divisions on Friday.
Bazjlur Rashid, meteorologist of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, told Prothom Alo that the temperature has already started to decrease due to the rain and clouds in several parts of the country. The temperature may drop further from Friday and rain is likely in most parts of the country from Saturday.
Meanwhile, the meteorologists are saying, the level of humidity has been rising for the last three days in most parts of the country, including the capital. This has increased the severity of the heat wave.
The severity of heat was high in Dhaka and other parts of the country due to humidity. Nor’westers swept over the Sylhet, Mymensingh and Chattogram division in the evening on Thursday. However, the intensity of heat was quite high during the day.
Sylhet witnessed light nor’wester and recorded 16 mm rain on Wednesday. There was also a hailstorm in Sylhet after 9:00 pm on Wednesday. There was light rain in Netrakona.
According to the figures of the meteorological department, Chuadanga recorded the highest temperature of the country on Thursday at 42.8 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature of Dhaka was 37.3 degree Celsius on Thursday.
Severe heat waves swept over across the country including Rajshahi, Pabna, Jashore, Chuadanga and Kushtia on the day. And there were light to moderate heat waves in more than half of the country, which may continue on Friday as well.
Although there were clouds in the sky since early morning in the capital, these disappeared before 11:00 am resulting in a searing temperature for the rest of the day. The cold breeze in the morning turned into hot wind as time passed, increasing the sufferings of the citizens.
There was huge traffic congestion since 10:00 am in Mirpur 10 Roundabout, Farmgate, Karwan Bazar and Paltan area on Thursday which caused immense sufferings for the commuters.
The city corporation vehicles were seen spraying water on roads in different points of the city, including Mirpur 10 Roundabout and Rokeya Sarani. The initiative has been taken to control air pollution and to keep the temperature at a tolerable level.