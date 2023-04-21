Rain likely in Dhaka today

There has been rainfall in three parts of the country. Besides, nor'westers swept over the Sylhet, Mymensingh and Chattogram divisions.

Dhaka may see gusty winds and light rain on Friday. Rain and gusty winds may continue till Sunday in most parts of the country.

The meteorological department predicts rain and nor’westers across the country on Saturday. Therefore the heat wave that has been sweeping across the country since 2 April may come to an end. However, the heat wave is likely to continue in more than half of the country, including Khulna, Barishal and Dhaka divisions on Friday.