Temperature may drop slightly today, chance of rain tomorrow

A heatwave may sweep over major parts of the country even today, Sunday. However, there may be a slight decrease in temperatures in some areas.

The meteorological department says there is a chance of rainfall tomorrow, Monday, in some parts of the northern and north-eastern regions of the country. And the intensity of rain may increase from Tuesday, suggested meteorologists.

Most parts of the country including the capital have been experiencing intense heat since early morning today. The temperature in Dhaka was recorded at 29.5 degrees Celsius around 9:00 am in the morning.