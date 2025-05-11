Temperature may drop slightly today, chance of rain tomorrow
A heatwave may sweep over major parts of the country even today, Sunday. However, there may be a slight decrease in temperatures in some areas.
The meteorological department says there is a chance of rainfall tomorrow, Monday, in some parts of the northern and north-eastern regions of the country. And the intensity of rain may increase from Tuesday, suggested meteorologists.
Most parts of the country including the capital have been experiencing intense heat since early morning today. The temperature in Dhaka was recorded at 29.5 degrees Celsius around 9:00 am in the morning.
Md Omar Faruk, a meteorologist at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), told Prothom Alo this morning that the mercury level started rising from earlier in the day.
The temperatures throughout the day are likely to remain the same as yesterday. However, there is also a possibility of slight decrease in temperatures in some areas he added.
On Sunday, heatwaves swept across 62 districts of the country. The extent of severe to extreme heawave areas expanded further compared to the previous day. According to BMD sources, heatwaves can sweep over different parts of the country today as well.
Excluding Sylhet and Sunamganj, low to severe heatwaves swept across 62 districts of the country Saturday. Chuadanga recorded the highest temperature of the year at 42 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the temperature reached 40.1 degrees Celsius in Dhaka. This too is the highest temperature recorded in the capital this year.
Meteorologists explain that prolonged heat from the sun during day, low wind speed, lack of humidity in air coming from the south, and absence of rainfall have all contributed to intensify the heatwave like this. Meanwhile, the sudden rise in temperature has also led to an increase in heat-related health concerns.
Under the current circumstances, the meteorological department has given hope for a slight possibility of rainfall for tomorrow.
Meteorologist Md Omar Faruk said that there is a chance of rainfall tomorrow in some parts of the country including Rangpur and Mymensingh in the north alongside Sylhet in the north-east. However, the rainfall is likely to increase slightly from Tuesday.
At least seven districts experienced severe heatwave conditions yesterday while only Rajshahi and Chuadanga faced severe heatwaves the day before on Friday. Apart from Chuadanga, severe heatwaves swept over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Tangail, Manikganj, Faridpur, Sirajganj, and Jashore districts as well on Saturday.