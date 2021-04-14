Kerry questions coal-fired power plant near Sundarbans

The Bangladesh government has taken up various initiatives to protect the Sundarbans. At the same time, it is setting up a coal-fired power plant near this mangrove forest. Experts have repeatedly said that this power plant will put the mangrove forest at risk, but the government has paid no heed. US president Joe Biden’s special envoy for climate change, John Kerry, is confused over this contradictory stance of the government concerning the Sundarbans.

During his six-and-a-half-hour trip to Bangladesh on 9 April, John Kerry bluntly raised the question about Bangladesh government’s stance regarding the Sundarbans. During his official talks with foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, Kerry raised the US objection to the construction of the Rampal coal-fired power plant. This was confirmed to Prothom Alo by several government sources present during the talks between Kerry and the foreign minister.

Though he raised the Rampal issue with foreign minister Momen, Kerry didn’t raise this matter while holding talks with prime minister Sheikh Hasina. However, while talking to the prime minister, he did say that coal-fired power plants were one of the main causes of environmental damage. He mentioned the US stance against coal-fired power plants.