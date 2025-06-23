Ban on entry of houseboats in Tanguar haor’s watchtower area

The local administration has imposed a ban on the entry of houseboats into the Tanguar Haor’s watchtower area. This development came a day after the authorities issued 12 mandatory guidelines for tourists visiting the haor in Sunamganj.

The ban was imposed in an urgent notice signed by Sunamganj’s Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Rezaul Karim on Sunday night.

According to the notice, the movement of tourist houseboats in and around the watchtower area will remain suspended until further notice in order to protect the natural biodiversity of Tanguar Haor and prevent environmental degradation. Everyone has been instructed to refrain from activities harmful to the environment.

The notice also requests strict adherence to the previously issued guidelines for visiting various tourist spots in the district, warning that strict legal action will be taken in case of violations. The houseboats carrying tourists usually travel to the watchtower area of the Haor first and later proceed to the Tekerghat area where tourists spend the night on the boats.