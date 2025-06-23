Ban on entry of houseboats in Tanguar haor’s watchtower area
The local administration has imposed a ban on the entry of houseboats into the Tanguar Haor’s watchtower area. This development came a day after the authorities issued 12 mandatory guidelines for tourists visiting the haor in Sunamganj.
The ban was imposed in an urgent notice signed by Sunamganj’s Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Rezaul Karim on Sunday night.
According to the notice, the movement of tourist houseboats in and around the watchtower area will remain suspended until further notice in order to protect the natural biodiversity of Tanguar Haor and prevent environmental degradation. Everyone has been instructed to refrain from activities harmful to the environment.
The notice also requests strict adherence to the previously issued guidelines for visiting various tourist spots in the district, warning that strict legal action will be taken in case of violations. The houseboats carrying tourists usually travel to the watchtower area of the Haor first and later proceed to the Tekerghat area where tourists spend the night on the boats.
To raise awareness among tourists about protecting the biodiversity, nature, environment, and beauty of this endangered Haor, the district administration issued 12 guidelines on Saturday. On the same day, during an exchange meeting on the bank of the haor, local residents demanded that uncontrolled tourism in Tanguar Haor be regulated and environmentally friendly tourism ensured. They said that banning the entry of motorized boats into the main haor could reduce the problems significantly. The meeting on was organised by the Environment and Haor Development Organisation.
Earlier, on Wednesday, residents of the region held a human chain in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka, raising a six-point demand to save Tanguar Haor from disaster. A report on this issue was published on Prothom Alo online on 12 June.
Guidelines issued by district administration
Boats used by tourists in the haor must follow the routes designated by the administration. For tourist safety, life jackets must be worn, local guides and services must be used, and plastic products must be avoided. Birds and animals should be observed from a distance, and campfires are strictly prohibited.
The guidelines also state that loud music is not allowed in the haor. Inorganic or plastic waste cannot be thrown into the water. Fishing, hunting, or collecting bird eggs are prohibited. Disturbing the natural life of birds in any way is forbidden.
Use of detergents, shampoos, or any chemicals is not allowed. Cutting trees, breaking branches, or collecting forest resources is prohibited. Entry into the core (protected) zone of the haor is forbidden. Human-generated waste cannot be dumped in the haor.
Biodiversity at risk
Located about 40 kilometers from Sunamganj town in Tahirpur and Moddhanagar upazilas, Tanguar Haor is Bangladesh's second Ramsar site (Wetland of International Importance). It covers an area of 12,655 hectares and contains 109 small and large water bodies, with 54 being the main ones.
Numerous canals and streams crisscross the haor area. During the monsoon, these all merge into one vast body of water. To the north of the haor lies India's Meghalaya hills, from where 38 waterfalls flow into Tanguar Haor.
Tanguar Haor is rich in natural resources and a uniquely beautiful wetland, immensely popular among tourists. The area attracts a large number of tourists every year. However, due to a lack of proper supervision, uncontrolled tourism, and other reasons, the haor’s natural resources are depleting. Trees, fish, and birds are no longer as abundant as before, and its biodiversity is now under serious threat.