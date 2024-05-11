87mm of rainfall in an hour waterlogs Dhaka streets
The sky in the capital Dhaka was cloudy today, Saturday morning. It started raining with gusty winds after 7:30am. The meteorological department said that there has been 87mm of rainfall in Dhaka within just an hour between 7:00am and 8:00am.
This rainfall caused waterlogging in different areas of the capital. Karwan Bazar was almost under knee-deep water. Witnesses and local residents say that knee-high water had accumulated in Mollapara area of south Manipur in Mirpur-2 and Border Bazar area in south Shewrapara of the capital after the rainfall.
Apart from that, roads were waterlogged in different parts of Dhanmondi Road 27, Mohammadpur, some parts in front of Mohanagar area in Hatirjheel, Moghbazar, Madhubagh and some other areas in the capital. Though the road in front of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban was waterlogged from the rainfall, it receded as soon as the rain stopped.
Meteorologist Md Omar Faruq told Prothom Alo that for the time being there is no more possibility of rain in Dhaka during the day. But, there could be rain in some parts of the capital at night.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours provided by the meteorological department on Friday stated that there might be rainfall or rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm with temporary gusty wind or stormy wind in different parts of Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions alongside some places of Rangpur and Chattogram divisions. In addition to that, there might be random hailstorms in some places.
From the first day of April, mild to very severe heat waves prevailed in different parts of the country for the entire month. The heat wave continued till 6 May. However, when the rainfall started from the second day of the current month, the heat wave began decreasing. There has been no heat wave anywhere in the country for the last four days.