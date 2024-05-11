87mm of rainfall in an hour waterlogs Dhaka streets

The sky in the capital Dhaka was cloudy today, Saturday morning. It started raining with gusty winds after 7:30am. The meteorological department said that there has been 87mm of rainfall in Dhaka within just an hour between 7:00am and 8:00am.

This rainfall caused waterlogging in different areas of the capital. Karwan Bazar was almost under knee-deep water. Witnesses and local residents say that knee-high water had accumulated in Mollapara area of south Manipur in Mirpur-2 and Border Bazar area in south Shewrapara of the capital after the rainfall.