Waterlogging in Chattogram: Take effective and coordinated steps

Although three organisations have taken up four projects, worth Tk 143.83 billion, to resolve the waterlogging crisis in Chattogram, their progress is not satisfactory. The projects that were taken 7 to 10 years ago, were supposed to be completed within three years of starting the work. But the allocation and time are being extended again and again. If a project is taken 10 years ago, the reality of that time is not the same as the reality of now. In that case, even if the project is completed, there would be questions about its effectiveness.

There are no answers to questions either of granting the work to the CDA even though it had no prior experience of such work.

According to several experts, the projects were taken up without conducting any feasibility study properly. There was no proper plan on sector-wise costing either. And, there were errors in designs.

Delwar Majumder, former chairman of the Chattogram chapter of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) told Prothom Alo that no work was completed on time. Even if the work of the regulator infrastructure was completed, the pump machine has not been installed. In that case, there are apprehensions that the waterlogging will increase more than last time.