Low pressure over bay may turn into depression today

Bangladesh Meteorological Department published the weather forecast for the month of May on 2 May. It said the month could see a number of low pressures emerging over the sea. Many of these may turn into depressions. Besides, the met office also predicted a cyclone this month.

Md Azizur Rahman, BMD director, told Prothom Alo on 2 May that, “A low pressure may emerge within 8 May to 9 May. It may turn into depression. And depression may turn into a cyclone on 12 May or 13 May.

Meanwhile, the BMD in its weather bulletin on Monday at 6:00 pm said that a severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Netrokona, Khulna, Chudanga and Kushtia and mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping elsewhere over the country, which may continue.