Environment

Low pressure over bay may turn into depression today

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
File photo

The low pressure over Southeast Bay and adjoining South Andaman Sea has intensified. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department predicts it may intensify further and turn into a depression.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Tuesday, meteorologist Khandker Hafizur Rahman of the met office said, “The low pressure over the sea may intensify further and turn into a depression today.”

Bangladesh Meteorological Department published the weather forecast for the month of May on 2 May. It said the month could see a number of low pressures emerging over the sea. Many of these may turn into depressions. Besides, the met office also predicted a cyclone this month.

Md Azizur Rahman, BMD director, told Prothom Alo on 2 May that, “A low pressure may emerge within 8 May to 9 May. It may turn into depression. And depression may turn into a cyclone on 12 May or 13 May.

Meanwhile, the BMD in its weather bulletin on Monday at 6:00 pm said that a severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Netrokona, Khulna, Chudanga  and Kushtia and mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping elsewhere over the country, which may continue.

Read more from Environment
Post Comment