Landfall process starts in Odisha, likely to continue for 3-4 hrs

The landfall process of Cyclone Yass started around 9:00 am on Wednesday between Dhamra and Balasore in Odisha and is expected to continue for about three to four hours, said Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena on Wednesday.

While speaking to the media, he further said that the tail of the cyclone is expected to completely move to the landmass by 1:00 pm.

“Landfall process started around 9 o’clock and is expected to continue for 3-4 hrs. It’s expected that by around 1:00 pm, the tail end of the cyclone will also be completely moving to landmass. It is making landfall between Dhamra and Balasore,” Jena said.

“Wind speed is estimated to be around 120-140 km per hr. It is expected that this wind speed will continue in Balasore. In the Mayurbhanj district, the wind speed is expected to be around 100-110 km per hour. After that, it will gradually slow down,” he said.