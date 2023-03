The agency also predicted that day temperature may rise by 1-3 degree Celsius and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

The highest temperature on Wednesday was recorded 33.0 degree Celsius at Kumarkhali, while today’s minimum temperature was 15.8 degree Celsius in Tetulia.

Highest rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6:00am Wednesday was recorded 39 millimeters (mm) at Sitakunda.

The sun sets at 6:11 pm today and rises at 5:59 am tomorrow in the capital.