Littering threatens haor environment in Kishoreganj

The all-weather Itna-Mithamoin-Austragram road is attracting growing number of tourists to the haor, now a popular tourist destination. It has also become a source of widespread littering by visitors who are mindlessly polluting the beautiful water body.

The vast expanse of water, which has turned into a hotspot for the enthusiasts, mainly the young people to spend quality time with friends and family members, has now been witnessing huge non-biodegradable waste thanks to lack of awareness among the visitors.