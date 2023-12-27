Nigeria to investigate killings of endangered wildlife

Nigeria will investigate the killing of endangered wildlife after a video posted on social media showed a soldier killing two elephants in the northeastern Borno state, the environment minister said on Friday.

The video has widely circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, sparking outrage among Nigerians, who have condemned the killing of the animals that were reportedly roaming in farmlands and called for stricter measures to protect endangered wildlife.

In addition to the elephants, two booted eagles that migrated from Europe were killed in northwestern Kebbi and Sokoto states last month, and a university professor was reportedly involved in the killing of another elephant in the southwestern city of Ibadan.