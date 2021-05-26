Low-lying areas go under water in 3 Khulna upazilas

Senior meteorologist of Khulna regional Met Office, Amirul Azad said low-lying areas are likely to be inundated by three to four feet high tidal surge due to the full moon phase and cyclone Yaas.

The local Met office recorded 21 mm of rainfall in the past two days in the district.

Mohammad Azizul Haque Zoardar, district relief and rehabilitation officer, said 1,048 cyclone shelters have been kept ready in nine upazilas of the district.

Besides, there are 724 schools, colleges and madrashas will be turned into shelter centres with capacity of accommodating 400,000 people.

A total of 116 medical teams are working, he said.

Executive engineer of Satkhira Water Development Board-2, Rashidur Rahman, said 24 points of 155 kilometre long embankment in Koyra upazila of the district has been identified as risky.

Already the authorities concerned are conducting repair work.